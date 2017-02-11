Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of February 2, 2017

02/02/2017 – 09:30 a.m 700 Blk. 20th St. Destruction of Property

A Church reported graffiti spray painted on the exterior of the building. The incident is under investigation.

02/02/2017 – 07:06 p.m 400 Blk. Wordsworth Circle Domestic Dispute

Police responded to an ongoing domestic dispute between a parent and her son. On police arrival the situation had calmed down and the police are working with some social service agencies to assist the family.

02/05/2017 – 11:59 p.m. 100 Blk. Amalfi Ct. Domestic Dispute

Police responded to a domestic dispute involving a parent and child. On police arrival, no assaults took place and a non-custodial parent came by and picked up the child to stay with them for a few days.

02/06/2017 – 06:06 p.m. 17000 Blk. Castle Ct. Runaway

A parent contacted police about their teenage daughter had not returned home from school and may be a runaway. Police conducted some follow-up investigation and was able to locate the child and return her home safe and sound.

02/08/2017 – 08:00 p.m. 200 Blk. Heaton Ct. Runaway

A parent reported his son as a runaway. The juvenile had contacted the parent but refused to disclose his location or return home. The incident is under investigation.