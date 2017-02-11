Large Garage Fire in Lovettsville Spreads to Nearby Woods

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s investigation determined Wednesday’s garage fire that spread into nearby woods was accidental, resulting from an electrical failure, and estimated damages at $135,000.

Just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an outside fire in the 12000 block of Beech Grove Lane in Lovettsville. The initial caller reported seeing smoke, and eventually flames, coming from the wooded area to the rear of the structure. When the first engine arrived to investigate, crews encountered significant fire conditions coming from a large garage and fire spreading rapidly into the wooded areas of the property. The call was upgraded to a structure fire bringing additional units from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Philomont, Aldie, Purcellville, and Frederick County, Maryland.

The property’s location in a non-hydranted, and forested area required additional water tankers and smaller brush trucks for access. The brush trucks and wildland support unit are equipped with specialized tools and equipment for fighting wildland fires.

As firefighters attacked the fire in the garage, they simultaneously protected the adjacent single family home from heat and fire with additional hoselines. There were no residents home at the time of the incident however a pen containing two goats was next to the fully involved garage. Firefighters rescued the two goats, Gunther and Bo, from their pen and relocated them out of harm’s way.

The crews worked for an extended period of time to ensure extinguishment of the garage fire and the fire that spread to adjacent woods.

The Fire Marshal’s damage estimates were set at $135,000 to account for $35,000 worth of contents inside the garage as well as the structure itself. There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters as a result of the incident.

Photos courtesy of LCFR



