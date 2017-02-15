Presentation and Public Input Session for Proposed Senior Community Development

The owner of the Stuper property along with the contract purchaser – Buckeye Development, will hold a public meeting on Monday February 27, 7:00 p.m. at the Carver Center, 200 E. Willie Palmer Way in Purcellville. The 20-acre Stuper property is located along N. Maple Avenue and Hirst Road. The purpose of the meeting is to gather comments and input from the residents on a proposed senior living community. The proposal includes active adult housing, continuing care, memory care, adult day care, medical care and potential other complementary uses.

Said Marlys Rixey who is Trustee for her father’s estate, “My late father purchased this property four decades ago and had it annexed into the Town. He wanted to eventually develop his property that respected the community’sdesire for quality development and associated services. This is the reason that I am pleased that Buckeye Development has expressed interest in bringing Dad’s vision to fruition.”

“We are excited to meet and work with the Town of Purcellville’s citizens to gain input into our proposal for this land. We strongly believe in and promote community involvement during the land planning process to ensure we are addressing the community’s needs and concerns prior to filing a development application with the Town. Our goal is to provide a quality senior living community that not only provides housing, but the opportunity for its residents and their families to have access to complementary services. However, it is important to us that the community is equally excited and supports our proposal,” said Ed Smariga, Principal, Buckeye Development.

Residents, neighboring communities, and elected officials are invited to attend. For more information contact Linda Erbs, Linda@lauercommercial.com or 703-850-3641.