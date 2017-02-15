Woodgrove Gymnasts Advance To States

Two Woodgrove High School gymnasts have qualified to advance to the Virginia State Championships Saturday, February 18, at Patriot High School in Nokesville.

Sophomore River Stone placed fourth in the all-around competition at the 1A-5A North Regional Gymnastics Championships at Park View High School on Wednesday, February 8, which earns her a spot competing at States in all four events: vault, bars, beam and floor. Senior Sarah Snare placed 7th on floor at Regionals, which advances her to States competition in that event.

The Regional competition capped a fantastic season for the Woodgrove Varsity Gymnastics team. The team placed first in multi-team regular season meets at Loudoun Valley, Heritage and at home and placed second to Freedom High School at meets there and at Park View High School. The Wolverines broke the school’s all-time high team score at Conferences, where they outscored Freedom to win the Conference 21W Championship.

Photo: Sarah Snare on floor