Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of February 8, 2017

02/09/2017 – 01:25 p.m. 300 Blk. E St. Theft

The complainant reported that an acquaintance had stolen a laptop computer from him. The computer was returned but the complainant does not want to seek charges.

02/10/2017 – 03:07 a.m. 500 Blk. Gentlewood Square Theft

A homeowner’s representative reported that several signs in the community had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.

02/10/2017 – 05:52 p.m. 200 Blk. Grassy Ridge Terrace Embezzlement

A business owner reported that an ex-employee embezzled property from the business. The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

02/10/2017 – 11:30 p.m. 100 Blk. E. Main St. Narcotics Violation

A Police Officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot and discovered that the occupants were in the possession of narcotics. The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

02/11/2017 – 08:13 a.m. 1000 Blk. Country Club Dr. Unauthorized use of Fire Hydrant

A citizen observed a truck hooked up to a fire hydrant and called police. It was determined that that the truck was illegally hooked up to the hydrant. The company involved will be assessed civil penalties by the town for the violation.

02/12/2017 – 02:59 a.m. RT #287 @ RT #7 Bypass DWI

Rene Fuentes – Martinez, a 30 year old male of Leesburg, was arrested for DWI. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held.

02/12/2017 – 08:50 p.m. 600 Blk. E. Main St. Narcotics Violation

Police were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle parked to the rear of a business. The occupant was in possession of narcotics that he appeared to be in the process of selling to individuals. The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

02/14/2017 – 02:31 p.m. 800 Blk. E. Main St. Suspicious Event

Police were called to the scene of a parking lot to a business in which two females appeared to have been fighting. On police arrival, nothing was located. A witness stated that one of the females appeared to be under the influence of drugs and the other female was restraining her from harming her