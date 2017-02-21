Home » Development »News » Currently Reading:

Another Local Mountain Making News

February 20, 2017 by Andrea Gaines filed under Development, News No Comments
Homeland Security Mt. Weather Comments Due February 22

The Department of Homeland Security has placed legally-required public notices in area newspapers seeking comments on a major expansion project at the Mt. Weather Emergency Operations Center. The deadline for public comments is February 22.

While the Mt. Weather expansion is not specifically linked to AT&T’s activities on Short Hill Mountain, the citizen’s group Short Hill rescue – and other citizens and groups – are following the issue with great interest.

The two locales – just over 20 driving miles from each other – fall under a wide variety of telecommunication, zoning and environmental statutes and regulations providing for public input under certain circumstances.

MWEOC is operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA and straddles both Clarke and Loudoun counties. As such, a dozen state, local and federal government agencies are party to FEMA’s communications on the project, including the Loudoun and Clarke County Departments of Planning, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and at least 9 others.

The project involves the construction of a 30,000-sq. ft. structure known as Building 437 on the footprint of a building demolished in 2014, the demolition of an old warehouse building, the paving of a now gravel parking lot – to provide space for 45 cars, and the modification of a road at the complex.

The public notice was posted per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which requires that all executive federal agencies review a proposed action, and alternatives to the proposed action, with a basic Environmental Assessment (EA). If the assessment shows “significant impact” on the environment, the agency must follow up with a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). FEMA reviewed two options in its Environmental Assessment – a no-alternative option (leave things as is), and moving forward with the project – and found that, per NEPA standards the project would have “no significant impact” on the environment, which frees it from the requirements of a formal EIS.

Homeland Security’s EA and no significant impact findings are on file at the Berryville Library and the Purcellville Library.

FEMA will finalize its “no significant impact” findings and have authority to proceed with the project without an Environmental Impact Statement “if no substantive comments to the contrary” are received by February 22, 2017. Comments sent by email should be directed to: Comments437EA@fema.dhs.gov, and by mail to: MWEOC, ATTN: K. Ellis, P.O. Box 129, Mt. Weather, VA 22611.

Click below to view Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center’s:
Fact Sheet
Chapters 1-2
Chapter 3
Chapters 4-7

Columns

2016 in the Books

(Presented to the Board of Supervisors February, 2017) “The last three years have demonstrated abundantly clearly that there is no change in the long-term trends since 1998. A prediction from 1997 merely continuing the linear trends would significantly under-predict the …

A Rainy Romance

By Samuel Moore-Sobel “If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all” – a simple phrase uttered in an acclaimed musical that helped birth a star. The movie’s Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) catches his attention so completely that Don Lockwood (Gene …

Concerned Parents

By Michael Oberschneider, Psy.D. Dr. Mike, Our 15-year-old son is out of control and we don’t know what to do anymore. He smokes pot and drinks, disobeys us left and right, is truant from school often, comes home whenever he …

It’s Time To Review Your Estate Planning Basics

Beginners and billionaires alike should refresh their knowledge of these basic estate planning terms and concepts. The word “estate” tends to conjure up images of billionaires and aristocrats, but estate planning is not just for the wealthy. It’s widely believed …

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: George Marshall Center

I used to wonder why – after an assignment to visit the interior of this place, I’d return feeling exhausted – both mentally and physically worn out – as if I’d been carrying an extra couple hundred pounds or so …

Meeting the “Other America”

By Nicholas Reid Ever since the presidential election last November, there has been a lot of talk about the “two Americas”: coastal and continental America. The many differences between these two sections of the United States are numerous and oftentimes …

The Trump Effect

“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

Lifestyle

Hillsboro Plans Mardi Gras Celebration on February 25

20 Feb 2017

Mardi Gras celebration will be held in Hillsboro on Saturday, February 25 as a benefit for the Old Stone Schoolhouse. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Hurricanes and New Orleans drinks, as well as Old 690 beer and local wines will be served in the Garden District Bar. The Cajun Cafe will feature New Orleans cuisine, including King Cakes. …

Four Young Historians Discuss Civil War Turning Points

2 Feb 2017

The Mosby Heritage Area Association will hold a talk featuring a panel of four young historians who will discuss turning points in the Civil War. The talk will be held at Unison Methodist Church, 21148 Unison Road, Middleburg, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. Tickets will be sold at the door or online at www.mosbyheritagearea.org/events for $15 …

Love In All of Its Forms … Ain’t It Grand

2 Feb 2017

Americans exchange hundreds of millions of cards on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The National Retail Federation estimates that we will spend some $20 billion to mark the day and demonstrate to friends and family how much we love them – on what marketers call “Love’s Holiday.” Love. It’s a big deal.

Editorial

Priscilla Nabs Plum Planning Commission Post

Appointment Shocks Many On January 3 Supervisor Tony R. Buffington Jr. (R-Blue Ridge) nominated Tom Priscilla for the Loudoun County Planning Commission to represent the Blue Ridge District. Priscilla was …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

Why Williams Gap Road Should Not Be Paved

Today, most residents of Loudoun County know nothing about Williams Gap, even those living on Williams Gap Road (Route 711). Knowing who “Williams” was, why a gap in the Blue …

Vote No To the Minor Special Exception

We are a group of Loudoun County citizens who will be adversely affected if the board grants a special exception for the Catesby Farm property at your upcoming meeting. You …

View From the Ridge

Broken Promises, Hidden by a Six-Foot Berm

By Andrea Gaines On August 9, 1825 at the age of 69, French military officer the Marquis de Lafayette was honored in Leesburg by former President James Monroe. The French-born …

Around Virginia

Walbridge To Run for State Delegate in the 33rd District

Tia Walbridge announces her run for the District 33 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Walbridge is a wife and mother of two daughters and an active member of the Round Hill community. “Like many people in our district, my family has found its prosperity in a Virginia-based small …

Office Building on Capitol Square To Be Named After Civil Rights Pioneer Barbara Johns

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …

Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …

Sports

Woodgrove Gymnasts Advance To States

15 Feb 2017

Two Woodgrove High School gymnasts have qualified to advance to the Virginia State Championships Saturday, February 18, at Patriot High School in Nokesville. Sophomore River Stone placed fourth in the all-around competition at the 1A-5A North Regional Gymnastics Championships at Park View High School on Wednesday, February 8, which earns …

Woodgrove Gymnastics Team Places First

1 Feb 2017

The Woodgrove High School Gymnastics team for placed first at their home meet. The team competed against squads from Loudoun Valley, Park View and Riverside high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare were honored at the event for their contributions to the team. The Wolverines excelled in individual competition …

