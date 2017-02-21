Walbridge To Run for State Delegate in the 33rd District

Tia Walbridge announces her run for the District 33 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Walbridge is a wife and mother of two daughters and an active member of the Round Hill community. “Like many people in our district, my family has found its prosperity in a Virginia-based small business and our honor in serving the community and country. My husband served in the Navy and is now working in civil service,” said Walbridge.

Walbridge says she has been inspired to action in political and public life seeing partisan issues being forced into local Virginia politics. She met many others throughout our community who felt as she did; partisan issues were superseding political support for public schools and small businesses and American values like honor, integrity, civility and community were rapidly eroding.

“I am a mother who wants to see us support our public schools and expand opportunities for students in rural areas, so all of our children have access to an education that best fits their needs and abilities,” said Walbridge. “When it comes to higher education, Virginia has some of the greatest institutions in the country, and we should be helping all of our students to achieve their education goals without saddling them with a lifetime of debt,” she continued.

Walbridge also supports the rural economy and the small businesses that accentuate the beauty of the Blue Ridge. “I believe in strengthening our small business community, in particular, those businesses that define our Virginia culture. Our farms bring their produce and livestock to restaurants and farmers markets all around our communities. Our wineries, breweries, and distilleries give us a dynamic community. All of our small businesses deserve to be bolstered and protected.”

Walbridge realizes many others feel as she does. “Many of my fellow Virginians want a return to real American values like honor and integrity. I believe politicians can have both. Values like inclusion and acceptance of all people are important to strong communities. We teach these values to our children in our schools, our homes, and our community programs every day. It is a time to live the lessons that we teach.”

“I believe that all people are created equal and should be free to pursue their version of happiness and achieve an American dream that is uniquely their own. Your version of the American dream may be a beautiful home in the heart of Purcellville. Or perhaps it is teaching your children at home and living a life close to the earth. Whatever your piece of the American tapestry looks like, I will fight passionately to support it, I will work tirelessly to improve our laws, regulations, and codes to help you and your businesses. Together we can build a brighter Virginia,” said Walbridge.