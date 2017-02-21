Hillsboro Plans Mardi Gras Celebration on February 25

Mardi Gras celebration will be held in Hillsboro on Saturday, February 25 as a benefit for the Old Stone Schoolhouse. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Hurricanes and New Orleans drinks, as well as Old 690 beer and local wines will be served in the Garden District Bar. The Cajun Cafe will feature New Orleans cuisine, including King Cakes. Music for dancing to New Orleans Jazz will be supplied by the disk jockey Ben Ortiz.

There will be a best costume prize and a silent auction.