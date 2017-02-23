Loudoun Board Of Supervisors To Hold Special Meeting On Strategic Plan March 2

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, March 2, on the status of the Board’s current strategic plan initiatives and to hear county staff’s recommended work plan for the Board’s strategic focus areas. The meeting will take place immediately following the Board’s public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget, which begins at 3:00 p.m., March 2.



The Board of Supervisors identified five strategic focus areas for its term during a strategic planning retreat in September 2016. The areas are:



Transportation

Economic Development

New Comprehensive Plan

Community Needs and Quality of Life

Growth Management



The meeting will be held in the Board Room of the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street, S.E. in Leesburg. The meeting will be aired live on Comcast Government Channel 23, Open Band Channel 40 and Verizon FiOS Channel 40. It will also be available for viewing online at www.loudoun.gov/webcast.



Detailed information about the Board’s strategic planning efforts may be found at www.loudoun.gov/StrategicPlan.