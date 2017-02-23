WLVBC U14 Boys Finish 3rd at VA Beach Event

The Western Loudoun Volleyball Club’s U14 Boys Team garnered 3rd place in their first travel tournament of 2017, the Virginia Beach Invitational. This event was held Feb. 18-19 and featured more than 24 teams from the U14 to U18 age group.

The team was second on their net on day one, reached the Gold Bracket, lost a close three set match against eventual champion Coastal VBC, but rebounded to win the consolation match and 3rd place by beating Prolific VBC 25-19, 26-24.