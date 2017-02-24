The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards Receives Gold

The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards, a family-owned winery near the Town of Hamilton, won two gold medal awards in the 2017 Virginia Governor’s Cup wine competition for its 2014 Meritage and 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, which also received the Governor’s Cup trophy – making the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon the overall top-scoring wine of the competition.

Working with winemaker Michael Shaps, The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards, has worked to create wines in the French Bordeaux style. Using carefully selected Virginia grapes, Shaps produces white wines that retain their natural acidity and varietal intensity. His red wines are highly extracted and crafted to be worthy of aging.

Also, in 2016 the vineyard earned five gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup – which was the most gold medals awarded to a single winery in that year.

Pictured from left to right: Delegate Randy Minchew (R-10), The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards’ owners Andrew and Maryann Fialdini and Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33).

