Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of February 17, 2017

02/17/2017 – 06:14 p.m 100 Blk. Maple Ave. Larceny

The complainant reported that his electronic device had been stolen while dining at a restaurant. The device had tracking capability and that was provided to police and the device was recovered and returned to the owner. The incident is under investigation.

02/18/2017 – 09:55 p.m. 100 Blk. River Bottom Square Destruction of Property

A homeowners association reported that a fence in the common area of the property had been damaged. The damage was minimal and extra patrol after hours was requested.

02/19/2017 – 12:51 p.m. 400 Blk. McDaniel Dr. Harassment

The complainant reported that an ex-acquaintance has been harassing her by social media and other means. The incident is under investigation.

02/21/2017 – 07:55 a.m. 100 Blk. E. Main St. Larceny from Auto

The victim reported that his work truck that contained plumbing equipment had been broken into and several thousands of dollars of his tools had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.

02/21/2017 – 09:28 a.m. 100 Blk. Browning Ct. Found Narcotics

An employee at a business found suspected narcotics at a jobsite and turned the property over to police. The property field tested positive for narcotics and the incident is under investigation.

02/22/2017 – 08:33 a.m. 100 Blk. Misty Pond Terrace Identity Theft

A citizen advised that his identity had been stolen and unknown person(s) had obtained several cell phones using his information. The incident is under investigation.

02/23/2017 – 12:32 a.m. 500 Blk. W. Main St. DWI

Jessica Gressett, a 33 year old female of Round Hill, was arrested for DWI. She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.