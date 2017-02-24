Virginia State Police Issue Amber Alert for Child Abduction

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction on behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department in Bridgeport, Connecticut ON 02/24/2017 at 02:45 a.m.

THE Bridgeport Police Department is looking for Aylin Sofia Hernandez, White/Hispanic, female, AGE: 7 years old, HEIGHT: 4 feet 00 inches, WEIGHT: 55 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 69 Greenwood St, Bridgeport, CT. The child is likely abducted by Oscar Hernandez, white, male, AGE: 39 years old, HEIGHT: 5 feet 08 inches, WEIGHT: 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

They may be traveling in a grey in color Hyundai Elantra, LICENSE: Unkown, NY, Possibly Traveling South.

Please contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203)576-7671 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

To view the complete alert: http://www.vaamberalert.com

Important: On February 24, 2017, Bridgeport Police Department, Connecticut investigated a stabbing / homicide at 69 Greenwood St, Bridgeport, CT.

Police learned that Oscar Hernandez had stabbed a victim and fled with Aylin Hernandez in a Gray Hyundai Elantra with NY Registration.

