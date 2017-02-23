LCSO Announces Project Emergency Response

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Loudoun County Public Schools, has developed a pilot program to assist emergency responders and individuals with Autism and their families to successfully manage emergency situations.

The program, called Project Emergency Response, will allow family members and other caregivers to provide crucial information about their loved ones to first responders. The information will be utilized by first responders to properly respond to the Autistic child or adult with details about proper interaction and care.

The program will be introduced to residents in the Sterling area on Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Seneca Ridge Middle School and again at 6:00 p.m. at Dominion High School.

Residents will also have an opportunity to learn about Project Lifesaver. The Project Lifesaver program is an electronic based tracking system for people with medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Autism, or other conditions, that have a tendency to wander from home and become lost. The program allows Loudoun Deputies certified as Electronic Search Specialists to fit clients with a wristband transmitter that emits an automatic tracking signal. If the client becomes lost, the specially trained deputies will use a mobile antenna and hand-held directional device to help locate the client.

Residents who are interested in attending either meeting are asked to register by calling 571-252-6540 or by clicking here.