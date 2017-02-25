John Champe High School Wind Ensemble Will Perform at National Festival

John Champe High School Wind Ensemble from Aldie has been invited to perform at the 2017 Music for All National Festival, the nation’s most prestigious festival for school instrumental music ensemble. The 26th annual Festival will take place in Indianapolis, March 9 through March 11 and come from 33 states.

JCHS Wind Ensemble is under the direction of Jonathan Phillip and was selected to perform by a panel of music educators by recorded audition.

Music for All is one of the nation’s largest and most influential organizations advocating in support of music education. The Music for All National Festival is comprised of the National Concert Band Festival, Sandy Feldstein National Percussion Festival, Middle School National Music Festival, Chamber Music National Festival and three national honor ensembles: The Honor Band of America, the Jazz Band of America, and the Honor Orchestra of America.

The goal of the John Champe band is to “Build Community and Musicianship.” In five years, the band program has grown to serve 230 students at JCHS. The program supports three concert bands, percussion ensemble, Marching Knights, JCHS winter guard, the John Champe pep band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, and various small ensembles. They perform at competitions throughout Maryland and Virginia and have become a staple in the Middleburg Christmas Parade.

The concert programs have also seen great success. The JCHS Wind Ensemble was part of a performance clinic at the 2015 Virginia Music Educators Conference. This professional development conference in Norfolk helps music educators learn new techniques and focus on best practices in music education. The Knights have thrice earned Virginia Honor Band and had nineteen students successfully audition into All District Band this year.

JCHS Wind Ensemble is one of 59 high school and middle school concert band and percussion ensembles from across the nation selected to perform at the 2017 Festival. They will perform in concert, be evaluated by renowned music educators and participate in master classes and special events. Festival and tickets are available at www.musicforall.org/festival or by calling 800-848-2263.