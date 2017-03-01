Middleburg Concert Series Opener Features Hollywood Classics 

The first 2017 concert of the Middleburg Concert Series will feature both classical and popular movie themes. The concert will be on Sunday, March 26,at 4:00 p.m., at the Middleburg United Methodist Church, on the corner of Washington and Pendleton Streets.

Music has always played a vital part in film, featuring compositions by modern composers such as Burt Bachrach, John Williams, Marvin Hammlisch as well as traditionally classical pieces by composers such as Chopin, Mozart and Beethoven. Returning for the March concert by popular demand is Abbey Foy Middleton, the beautiful soprano who charmed the audience at the Broadway Medley concert last June. She will be joined by concert pianist Anna Nizhegorodtseva, who received three standing ovations at the inaugural concert of the series in March of 2015, and Los Angeles Opera baritone, Russell Rinker. Also performing will be Concert Music Director, cellist and Shenandoah Conservatory Arts professor, Alan Saucedo; Musicians in Residence, violinist and Shenandoah Conservatory Faculty member, Cynthia Saucedo; and Middleburg United Methodist Church Music Director and Hill School music teacher, Karen Chase.

Abby Foy Middleton is a graduate of the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York and has performed in numerous operas, operettas, and traditional musicals. Her roles have included Liesl in The Sound of Music, and Marian in The Music Man.

Russian born pianist Anna Nizhegorodtseva holds degrees from Novgorod Glinka State Conservatory and a doctorate from Catholic University. She has won numerous international piano competitions. In a previous appearance with the Concert Series she exhibited a truly magical touch on the keys of the 1927 Steinway Concert Grand Piano.

Russell Rinker is a graduate of William and Mary with a degree in music and theater. He is a long time member of the famous Blue Man Group and has performed with the Los Angeles Opera, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and on TV shows such as Arrested Development and The Tonight Show.



There will be a reception with light refreshments to meet the artists immediately after the concert. In keeping with the movie theme the reception will be sponsored by the Popcorn Monkey. Admission to both the concert and reception are free. Donations are welcome. For further information e-mail middleburgconcertseries@gmail.com or call 540-303-7127.