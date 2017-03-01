Loudoun Library Events Focus on Women in Science and Technology

In honor of Women’s History Month, a series of March events in the Loudoun County Public Library system will focus on women in science and technology.

Hala Ayala, a cybersecurity specialist for the Department of Homeland Security, will explore opportunities and challenges in the tech industry with teens and adults in two programs: Monday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., at Ashburn Library, and Saturday, March 18, 2:00 p.m., at Rust Library. Ayala has more than 15 years of technology industry experience, is the mother of two, and an avid community advocate. The founder and President of the Prince William County chapter of the National Organization for Women, she advocates for women through grassroots activism and community education.

Cybersecurity expert Sushila Nair will share tips for getting ahead in a STEM-related field for teens and adults on Thursday, March 16, 7:00 p.m., at Cascades Library, and Tuesday, March 28, 7:00 p.m., at Gum Spring Library. Nair holds an honors degree in engineering and has 20 years of experience in computing infrastructure, business and computer security in diverse areas, including telecommunications, risk analysis, and credit card fraud.

There also will be a program focusing on hands-on STEM activities for the whole family on Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m., at Sterling Library.

A “make your own ice cream” program for teens will honor Nancy Johnson, the inventor of the first hand-cranked ice cream machine in 1843 on Thursday, March 30, 5:30 p.m. at the Rust Library Teen Center in Leesburg.