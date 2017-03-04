LCSO Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Robbery Suspect

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect involved in a strong-arm robbery in Ashburn.

Around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon a juvenile male was walking to the breezeway of his apartment in the 21000 Block of Lowry Park Terrace in Ashburn when an unknown suspect came from behind and pushed the victim to the ground. The victim’s house key fell out of his pocket as he fell to the ground and the suspect fled with the key.

The suspect is described as Black male, 17 to 18-years-of-age, approximately 6′ tall, and clean shaven. He was wearing black sneakers, black sweatpants and a black zip up hoodie sweatshirt. The hoodie was pulled over the suspect’s head at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective S. Coderre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0475 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.