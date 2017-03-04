Hibler Road Closed Today

Hibler Road (Route 656) will be closed to all traffic from just west of Harrison Hill Lane to the eastern terminus from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4 for emergency culvert replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Accommodations will be made in the event of an emergency for those needing to access the closed portion of Hibler Road.

