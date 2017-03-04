Forde Sentenced for First Degree Murder

Kelvin Nathaniel Forde, 53, appeared before the Circuit Court of Loudoun County, in custody, for sentencing on one count of first degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting death of his wife, Ruby Forde on March 11, 2014. Judge Jeanette A. Irby imposed a total sentence of thirty-eight years to serve in the Virginia Department of Corrections with three years of post-release supervision.

On the morning of March 11, 2014, Kelvin Forde and his wife left their home in Baltimore, Maryland, to go to Ruby’s sister’s home in Ashburn. Ms. Forde had arranged to meet her sister in Ashburn and then together, Ruby and her sister were to fly from a nearby airport to Jamaica to celebrate Ruby’s birthday and visit family. Instead of driving his wife to her sister’s home, Kelvin Forde drove her to a remote and secluded cul-de-sac in northern Loudoun County where he shot her at least twice with a handgun.

Over the course of the four day bench trial, which concluded in May 2016, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Sean Morgan and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meredith Burke, presented evidence that included the handgun used to kill Ms. Forde, photographs, a map of the area, a firearms expert, expert testimony regarding cell phone towers and signals, witness testimony from Ruby Forde’s co-workers and family, and Kelvin Forde’s recorded interview with law enforcement.

Judge Irby previously found Forde guilty of all charges on May 27, 2016.

The victim’s family testified at the March 2 sentencing hearing on how this event has impacted their lives. The victim’s sister, Marion Marshall, told the Court how her younger sister Ruby was the “center of the family.” “This is all very hard and seems like a bad dream,” continued Marshall. The victim’s niece, Jasmine Cumberbatch asked the Court not to show the defendant leniency. “I want justice done so my Aunt [Ruby] can rest peacefully,” said Cumberbatch.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meredith Burke, told the Court “the victim committed no crime, but suffered the ultimate punishment.” “Ruby’s death will have ripple effects felt for generations,” continued Burke.

Before imposing sentence Judge Irby noted how this is a case where the family has been devastated and suffers daily from unrelenting sadness. “The Court is not persuaded by the defendant’s explanations,” noted Judge Irby.