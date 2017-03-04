Classes Help Seniors To Move To Achieve Better Balance

The Loudoun County Area Agency on Aging has launched a program titled “Moving for Better Balance.” The program encourages seniors to stay active and independent by improving strength, increasing balance and preventing falls.

Sessions will be held Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. through May 19 at the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. located at 20145 Ashbrook Place, Suite 170, Ashbury. Interested individuals may sign up online at www.loudoun.gov/webtrac using Activity Number 227673-01 or by sending an e-mail to aaasupport@loudoun.gov.

To learn more about Tai Ji Quan, the research-based balance training program designed for seniors and people with balance disorders, visit https://tjqmbb.org.