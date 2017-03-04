Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of February 24, 2017

02/24/2017 – 12:01 p.m. 500 Blk of East A Street Possession of narcotics

Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. During the stop the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a small amount of marijuana was located. A 20 year old female, Veronica Root of Purcellville, Virginia was released on a summons.

02/24/2017 – 3:35 p.m. A Street/Maple Avenue Suspicious Person

Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a suspicious male pulled over to the side of the road in a blue convertible and calling out middle school aged students. Upon police arrival there was no evidence of the vehicle or any other reports of this activity.

02/24/2017 – 11:23 a.m. 300 Blk of N. Maple Avenue Overdose

Police were dispatched to the 300 Blk of N. Maple Ave for a report of an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival the juvenile was awake. The juvenile was treated by rescue squad and transported to the hospital.

02/25/2017 – 8:27 p.m. 400 Blk of Ashleigh Road DUI Arrest

Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver it was determined that the driver was intoxicated and was placed under arrest for DUI. A 21 year old male, Shayne Leahy of Round Hill, Virginia was taken before the magistrate.

02/27/2017 – 08:10 a.m. 300 Blk of N. Maple Avenue Disorderly Conduct

Police were dispatched to a business in the 300 Blk of N. Maple Avenue for an ex-employee showing up at the business and became disorderly with another employee over money he felt he was owed. The ex-employee was asked to leave the property and advised that he is not welcome back on the property. No further police assistance was needed.

02/27/2017 – 700 Blk of Wooden Bridge Drive Credit Card Fraud

Police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a credit card fraud. The victim reports that her bank contacted her and advised her of suspicious purchases on her account from Orlando, Florida. Police assisted with taking a report for fraud.