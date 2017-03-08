Home » News »Our Towns » Currently Reading:

Purcellville Seeks Win-Win Options for Fireman’s Field

March 8, 2017 by Valerie Cury filed under News, Our Towns No Comments
town of purcellville sign

“Looking at options here, we can stay status quo and just get nothing for the ?property, or we can think outside the box.” – Council Member Ryan Cool

Fireman’s Field is 15.84 acres and is located at 20th Street and Nursery Avenue. It is made up of Haske Field, Fireman’s Field, Dillons Woods (where special events are held) and the Bush Tabernacle.

The Town paid $1.7 million for the property, has a 20- year note with zero percent interest and is 10 years into paying off the note. The land is in conservation easement (with the exception of Haske Field).

The Town of Purcellville currently receives little income from Fireman’s Field, and the Town Council is looking for ways to change that. This was a topic of discussion at the February 28 Town Council Meeting.

Said Council Member Ryan Cool, reiterating that there is a tax-exempt status on the property, “So, my job as an elected official is to not increase your taxes, but decrease your taxes.” Cool continued, “It is paramount, it is my job to be a good steward of your money and not spend it where it doesn’t need to be spent.

He continued, “We spend $284,000 on debt payment and we get back $46,200. There is a potential revenue source. If we just want to take on debt, take tax dollars to pay down debt, that is a really easy job as a government. Because we have the unlimited ability to tax – which I think is the wrong ability to have as a government. Looking at options here, we can stay status quo and just get nothing for the property, or we can think outside the box. The reality is we do have a massive debt,” said Cool.

Some of the costs of Fireman’s Field included the purchase price of $1.7 million, $1.6 million for the parking lot and landscape, $2 million for the Bush Tabernacle renovations, $658,485 for the stadium storage upgrades and $44,000 for the floor of the skating rink.

The current outstanding debt on the property is $3,630,860, financed at tax exempt status. This status limits the income the Town can receive from the property. But Town Manager Rob Lohr said the Town can either bring in a management company to run the entire complex (collect the revenue and then pay the company), or it can refinance.

Said Cool, “The purpose of this is to look at all options. “We have the opportunity to do that now. I would like to see some reduction or elimination of the Fireman’s Field Tax District (currently 3 ½ cents per $100).”
Cool recommended three options:

  • The Town can take over and have staff manage Fireman’s Field. This would be too much of a burden on staff.
  • The Town could solicit an RFI [Request For Information] to firms to see who is interested in the management.
  • The Town could have a management company come in and manage Fireman’s Field.

Council Member Kelli Grim said that the Town was headed in a positive direction. “We need to solve the tax exempt restrictions of the debt. Going out for an RFI does not eliminate the current management of the Bush Tabernacle. They can participate or expand or partner with another organization. We are not trying to exclude anyone. We are opening the broadest tent to overcome a situation that we didn’t create. We can’t sit and do nothing. If we continue on the path we are on, we the citizens will be poorly represented.”

Vice Mayor Karen Jimmerson said that the County, who manages Fireman’s Field, charges everyone to use it and “they can’t tell us what they are charging.” She said, “The arrangement of the tax-exempt bonds we have, constrict how much we can charge someone to rent these facilities and that really hampers us.” Jimmerson said that if the Town could find someone who could manage the rental of the property, “we would actually get the income.”

In a social media post Mayor Kwasi Fraser wrote, “My recommendation at our last council meeting was to determine via a Request for Information what opportunities may be available to the citizens of Purcellville to generate revenue in excess of the budgeted $46,200 annual rent currently paid by Mr. Message’s organization [for the Bush Tabernacle] and $0 rent paid by the County for the field. In addition, the town is responsible for all major repairs to the facility. Given that the citizens of Purcellville contribute almost $284,244 annually to service our Parks and Recreation debt, that we have an upcoming 2021 balloon payment of $1.6 million, and that we have a tenant paying $46,200 annually for an 8,500 square foot facility which was renovated with $2 million of our taxpayers’ money, we absolutely owe it to our citizens to determine if better opportunities with both economical and recreational value to our community exist.”

image_printPrinter-friendly

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.





XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


 

 

 

 

 

 

Columns

Choosing To Forgive

moore-sobelnewmug

By Samuel Moore-Sobel “Truly forgiving is the ability to say, ‘Thank you for giving me that experience.’” James Arthur Ray vaulted into fame on the Oprah Winfrey Show back in the mid-2000’s. Stunned hearing these words while watching The Rise and …

Five Key Retirement Questions

Smith0035

Beyond asking yourself where you see yourself and even what your lifelong goal are, effective retirement and longevity planning begs some very big questions. Review the points below and consider how housing, transportation and health considerations all play a role …

Work Woes

drmikenewpic

By Michael Oberschneider, Psy.D. Dr. Mike, I’m a manager at a large tech company and my boss has directed me to fire someone on my team, but as a Christian, I just can’t do it. It’s true that the employee …

Joy or Suffering

Lunde new

By Mary Rose Lunde No one likes to suffer. When given the chance, many people would choose to laugh rather than cry, to sit in silence with their friends rather than talk through their feelings, because not even their friends …

Wage Radio

Wage Radio

I will always remember – very fondly – the first time I ever set foot on the property at 711 Wage Drive Southwest in Leesburg, Virginia. It was a warm, sunny July morning in 1997, and I’d driven all the …

Speaking Truth to Power

noerpel_new

“With public sentiment nothing can fail. Without it nothing can succeed.” Abraham Lincoln On Thursday evening, February 23, I requested the Board of Supervisors pass a proclamation resolving to support the March for Science on Earth Day, April 22 [1]. …

2016 in the Books

noerpel_new

(Presented to the Board of Supervisors February, 2017) “The last three years have demonstrated abundantly clearly that there is no change in the long-term trends since 1998. A prediction from 1997 merely continuing the linear trends would significantly under-predict the …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

Calendar

March 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
February 27, 2017 February 28, 2017 March 1, 2017 March 2, 2017 March 3, 2017

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV
 March 4, 2017

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event
 March 5, 2017
March 6, 2017 March 7, 2017 March 8, 2017 March 9, 2017 March 10, 2017 March 11, 2017 March 12, 2017
March 13, 2017 March 14, 2017 March 15, 2017 March 16, 2017 March 17, 2017 March 18, 2017

Wine & Chili Weekend

Wine & Chili Weekend
 March 19, 2017
March 20, 2017 March 21, 2017 March 22, 2017 March 23, 2017 March 24, 2017 March 25, 2017 March 26, 2017
March 27, 2017 March 28, 2017 March 29, 2017 March 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 April 1, 2017

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event
 April 2, 2017
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

Steady and NoBull

Lifestyle

National Awkward Moments Day

8 Mar 2017

awkward

?Laughing at Yourself Is the Best Medicine No one knows who invented National Awkward Moments Day, Saturday, March 18. That’s no surprise, since it probably came about as the result of one stunningly awkward moment that the owner of that moment was hoping to forget. We surveyed our readers and friends to ask them about their most awkward moments, sharing …

(Be the first to comment)

Journey through Grief

8 Mar 2017

blueridge2

This six-week educational, discussion-oriented series focuses on growth through grief and is designed for any person who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Tuesdays, March 21 – April 25, 2:00 – 4:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Hospice, 1025 W. Main Street in Berryville. *Pre-registration is required.  $25 fee to cover cost of book and handouts. Call 540-313-9200 to register. …

(Be the first to comment)

Ready To Bloom in Round Hill

8 Mar 2017

realestate

By Hannah Hager March is a month for the imaginative. It’s not exactly the prettiest time of year to scout out properties when looking to set down roots somewhere new. Most of the lawns will appear naked; devoid of trees, the flower beds will be bare and the bushes won’t be in bloom. It takes curiosity and vision to see …

(Be the first to comment)

Around Virginia

Protecting Free Speech

Dave_larock

By Dave LaRock (R-33) As elected officials and members of the legislature, our most fundamental responsibility is to protect God-given constitutionally protected rights. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits the government, including governmental public colleges and universities, from infringing on free speech and the free exercise of …

(Be the first to comment)

Walbridge To Run for State Delegate in the 33rd District

Tia walbridge

Tia Walbridge announces her run for the District 33 seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Walbridge is a wife and mother of two daughters and an active member of the Round Hill community. “Like many people in our district, my family has found its prosperity in a Virginia-based small …

(Be the first to comment)

Office Building on Capitol Square To Be Named After Civil Rights Pioneer Barbara Johns

image002

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …

(Be the first to comment)

Sports

Vikings Runner-Up at the State Championship 

8 Mar 2017

vikings

The Loudoun Valley Vikings are the boy’s runner-up at the VHSL 4A State Indoor Track and Field Championships at Roanoke College.  During the 2015-2016 school year, the Loudoun County School Board approved Indoor Track and Field as a Tier 2 (self-funded) sport.  The seven boys competing scored 48 points, second …

(Be the first to comment)

WLVBC U14 Boys Finish 3rd at VA Beach Event

23 Feb 2017

WLVBC300

The Western Loudoun Volleyball Club’s U14 Boys Team garnered 3rd place in their first travel tournament of 2017, the Virginia Beach Invitational. This event was held Feb. 18-19 and featured more than 24 teams from the U14 to U18 age group. The team was second on their net on day …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009