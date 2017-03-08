Ladies Board Seeking Nursing Scholarship Applicants

The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital is now accepting applications for nursing school tuition assistance. Scholarships are available to eligible students in various programs of study, including degrees at the associate, bachelor, master’s and doctoral levels. Since the Nursing Scholarship Fund was created in 1959, nearly 1,100 scholarships have been awarded, totaling over $1,500,000.

Qualified applicants must:

Reside or work in Loudoun County

Be enrolled in or accepted into an accredited school of nursing

Have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average

Have completed 1 semester of nursing school or 30 undergraduate college credits.

Applications and more information are available online at ladiesboard.org or by calling 703-777-6357. The deadline for applications is April 11.