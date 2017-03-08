Home » Uncategorized » Currently Reading:

Abernethy & Spencer Opens with Its State of the Art Greenhouse

March 8, 2017 by Blue Ridge Leader filed under Uncategorized No Comments
Garden

Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouses opened March 1, more than a year after a record-breaking January snowfall collapsed their largest greenhouse – a 45,000 square feet structure of steel and plastic that protected the majority of the nursery’s plants. 

The new greenhouse has drip irrigation, overhead misting, clean coal heating, and levered panels that open and close depending upon the weather. Electric fans keep fresh air circulated. These improvements are saving 40 percent in heating costs, cutting electricity usage by 50 percent, and reducing water usage by 60 percent. Tall, airy ceilings cast the rooms with diffused sunlight over the array of plants.

“We like to believe this place is magical… healing, in a sense. We are often being told that we’re a destination–a ‘field trip.’ We know this place is special, and we don’t take that for granted. We have a great staff, and we love to share our love of plants with our customers,” said General Manager David Lohmann.  “We are on 5 acres – we have over 1,000 varieties of perennials,” boasted Lohmann, who is known for his candid opinions, and has a knack for identifying what grows well in Western Loudoun.  “You’ll always find something wonderful for your garden here.” 

In addition to all the plants that have been growing for the past year in the new greenhouse, there is a garden shop stocked with tools, soil nutrients, and garden accents. The greenhouses also have “resident pets,” including tropical birds, chickens, ducks, a cat, and three friendly Labradors. 

Abernethy & Spencer Greenhouses are located at 18035 Lincoln Rd. (Maple Ave.) Open 9-5 Monday – Saturday, 10-4 Sundays, March 1 until December 23. For more information go to www.abernethyspencer.com, or e-mail info@abernethyspencer.com.

