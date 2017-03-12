Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of March 2, 2017

03/02/2017 – Kirkbridge Ct. Suspicious Event

Complainant came home and found a hole in their ceiling. The home was checked and there were no signs of forced entry, and nothing was taken.

03/02/2017- Queenscliff Ct. Identity Theft

An unknown person used the victim’s identity to open a Comcast account. A letter from a collection agency made the victim aware. The victim believes this has occurred from his identity being stolen years prior.

3/03/2017- 300 Block S. 12th Street Suspicious Event

During the hours of Midnight and 0400 hours, a person was heard yelling outside a residence. It was discovered that someone attempted to gain entry into a locked vehicle.

03/05/2017- 1000 E. Main St Shoplifting

Sherry Anne Simpson, 59 years old of Charles Town, West Virginia was arrested and taken into custody for shoplifting at the Giant Food Store. She was transported to the Adult Detention Center and is being held.

03/06/2017- Swan Point Ct. Domestic Dispute/ Crisis Intervention Call

Officers were dispatched to the residence for a Domestic dispute. The family member damaged property inside the home and left. He was located by officers and had injuries that required rescue to respond. He was transported to the hospital and voluntarily checked himself in for evaluation.

03/07/2017- Route 7 and Berlin Turnpike DUI

Officer had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Route 7. It was determined Galina Petrovna Barefoot, of Purcellville, was driving while intoxicated. She was arrested for DUI and transported to the Adult Detention Center.

03/07/2017- Woodgrove High School Destruction of Property

Officers were dispatched to Woodgrove High School for a report of destruction of property. It was determined that a faculty member’s vehicle had a window smashed out. Investigation is continuing.