Loudoun County Online Auction Features Heaters, Ladders, Metal Lockers, Popcorn Machine & More

The Loudoun County government’s current online auction features a variety of government surplus items, including heaters, ladders, metal lockers, computers, books, DVDs, a popcorn machine and more. The auction will close at 12 noon, Thursday, March 16.

Detailed information and photographs of the items for sale are online.

Loudoun County sells selected items online through Public Surplus, which was created specifically for public agencies. Anyone interested in bidding on the items must be registered with www.publicsurplus.com. Registration is free, however, a ten percent buyer’s premium is charged to all purchases. Loudoun County government and school employees are subject to bidding limitations under the auction terms and conditions, which are available on the Public Surplus site.

Loudoun County has new hours for buyers to pick up their items at 14 Cardinal Park Drive, Suite 106, in Leesburg. Items must be picked up by appointment between 9:00 a.m. and noon or from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dates for items to be picked up are noted on each auction item listed on the Loudoun County auction site.

More information about the sale of Loudoun County government surplus items is online at www.loudoun.gov/surplus.