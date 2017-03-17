Leesburg Police Investigating an Abduction and a Robbery

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on March 14, officers responded to the 1400 block of Campbell Court in reference to a possible abduction. The victim alleges that he was forced into a vehicle but was later able to jump out of the moving vehicle and call for help. The investigation resulted in the identification of two suspects along with the vehicle used in the abduction. The suspect vehicle was later located and one suspect was taken into custody along with a female companion. The second suspect was able to avoid apprehension. During the search for the second suspect, a 9-1-1 caller reported a robbery at the Exxon gas station located in the 900 block of Edwards Ferry Road. Officers responded and upon interviewing the clerk, it was determined that the suspect had attempted to rob the store but fled prior to officers arrival. A bloodhound from Fairfax County was requested and responded to assist but the K9 track yielded negative results.

The suspect has been identified as Victorious Minter of Leesburg.

The Leesburg Criminal Investigation Section is currently investigating this incident and asking anyone with any information to contact them at 703-771-4500.

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-442-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin with LPDTIP.

