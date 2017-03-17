Lane Closures on Tysons Boulevard, Galleria Drive March 20 to 24
Lane closures will take place Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24, on Tysons Boulevard and Galleria Drive near the Tysons Corner Metro Station to permit the realignment of the curb.
Drivers are asked to use caution and remain attentive to all signage, barricades and speed limits.
See below for more detailed information. All work is weather permitting.
Tysons Boulevard Southbound
When: Monday, March 20 – Thursday, March 23, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to noon
What: Turning lane to left closed
Where: From north side of Galleria Drive to Route 123
Why: Curb realignment
Galleria Drive Eastbound
When: Monday, March 20 – Thursday, March 23, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to noon
What: Turning lane farthest to left closed
Where: On approach to Tysons Boulevard
Why: Curb realignment
