Catoctin Elementary Students Launch Drive To Fill Care Packages for Pediatric Cancer Patients

Fourth graders from Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg are collecting care package items for Team Mathias. The care packages will be given to pediatric cancer patients and their families. The donation drive began on Monday, March 13, and will run through Thursday, April 6.



At the February 28 Leesburg Town Council Meeting, six students asked the Town Council for permission to place collection boxes at the Leesburg Town Hall and Ida Lee Park Recreation Center. In making their request, the students explained that the care packages cheer up kids undergoing treatment for cancer and help get their minds off their treatments. The care packages include items for all members of the family, even pets. Fourth grade teacher Sara Webber coordinated the student’s efforts.



The Town Council enthusiastically supported the students’ effort and praised their efforts. “I want to congratulate you and thank you for what you are doing,” said Kelly Burk, Leesburg’s Mayor. “I know it’s not easy to get up and speak.”



Donation boxes are located at the Leesburg Town Hall, Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building, Catoctin Elementary School, J.L. Simpson Middle School and Loudoun County High School. Items being collected include coloring books, crayons, markers, playing cards, word puzzle books, Sudoku books, gift cards, fleece blankets, travel size games, Legos, books and toys.



For more information about Team Mathias and their care package program, visit www.teammathias.org.

