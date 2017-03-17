Loudoun Workforce Resource Center Presents STEM Career Fair March 28

Anyone interested in a career in the rapidly growing field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) is encouraged to attend an upcoming STEM Career Fair in Loudoun.

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center, in partnership with Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC)’s Loudoun campus and NOVA SySTEMic Solutions, is holding a STEM Career Fair Tuesday, March 28, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Higher Education Center on NVCC’s Loudoun campus, 21200 Campus Drive in Sterling.

More than 20 employers will be attending to recruit for entry-, mid- and senior-level science, technology, engineering and math/banking positions. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the professional, scientific and technical services sector is one of the fastest growing in Northern Virginia.

Those interested in attending the STEM Career Fair are encouraged to register for the “Ready, Set, Go to the Career Fair!” workshop on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and the Mock Interviews workshop on Thursday, March 23. Both workshops will be held at the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center, 102 Heritage Way, N.E. in Leesburg. Participants may register online for these and other workshops at www.loudoun.gov/wrcworkshops.

To learn more about Loudoun Workforce Resource Center programs and services, visit www.loudoun.gov/wrc.