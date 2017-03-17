Interruption In Loudoun County’s Online Services To Occur March 18-19

Loudoun County has scheduled a planned outage of the county’s computer network and applications and phone systems beginning at noon, Saturday, March 18. The planned outage is expected to last approximately 24 to 28 hours, ending between noon and 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 19.



The planned outage will not affect the operation of critical public safety systems, such as the 911 emergency call center; however, the public’s ability to conduct some online transactions will be impacted. While the Loudoun County website, www.loudoun.gov, will be accessible during the planned outage, some online systems that are hosted on the website will not function. The systems that will be interrupted temporarily include, but are not limited to:

Tax payments

Credit card payments

RecTrac and WebTrac (registration and payment systems for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services)

Dog licensing payments

Issuing of building permits and scheduling construction inspections

Online mapping/GIS platforms, including the Floodplain Mapping resource

Library online services, including access to customer accounts and ebooks

Land records

Some online forms

In addition, the county’s email system and telephones in county facilities will be interrupted temporarily during the planned outage. As a result, delivery of emails sent to county addresses will be delayed as will responses. While most county offices will be closed during the planned outage, some telephone lines at open facilities may be interrupted.

County facilities that are open to the public on weekends, such as those operated by the Departments of Animal Services and Parks, Recreation and Community Services and the Loudoun County Public Library will be open on their regular schedules during the planned outage. These facilities may make adjustments to on-site services to accommodate any interruptions in technology caused by the planned outage and to minimize the impact on the public.



The planned outage is necessary to repair and replace equipment damaged during electrical failures that occurred at a county facility in January.