Purcellville Named Tree City USA

The Town of Purcellville has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. This is Purcellville’s 10th year achieving this national recognition.



Mayor Fraser stated, “The Town of Purcellville takes great pride in this distinction as it confirms our commitment to the environment and the value of having a green and healthy community.”

Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities like Purcellville make smart investments in urban forests,” said Matt Harris, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

Tree City USA is a national program that began in 1976. It is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters. More information about Tree City USA can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.