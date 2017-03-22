Hillsboro Charter Academy Names Interim Principal

The Hillsboro Charter Academy Board of Directors has appointed veteran educator and Middleburg resident Craig Mueller to lead the public charter elementary school through the remainder of the school year. Mueller, who has held positions as a middle school assistant principal, high school principal, and Montessori School campus director, served as educational consultant to Middleburg Community Charter School in 2014/2015.

“The board of directors is very pleased to bring Craig in to lead our faculty, staff and scholars through the end of this school year,” said Board President Rebecca Baldwin Fuller. “We are confident he will continue to build upon the strong foundation created by our outstanding team at Hillsboro Charter Academy.”

Mueller replaces Dr. Virginia Minshew, a long-time Loudoun principal who has been serving as the school’s temporary, part-time interim principal during the extended leave of absence of Principal Trisha Ybarra-Peters—who subsequently resigned her position in February. Dr. Minshew, who had a prior commitment to assume another temporary position at the end of March, will work with Mueller as he steps into the position. The Hillsboro Charter Academy Board has initiated a nationwide search for a permanent principal who will be hired before the start of the 2017/2018 school year.

Mueller, a Virginia native who grew up in Vienna, holds a Masters Degree of Education from New Hampshire’s Plymouth State University and a Bachelor’s of Arts from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He was principal at New Ipswich, New Hampshire’s Mascenic High School from 2001 to 2010 before becoming campus director at Chantilly’s Boyd Montessori School in October 2011. He has been a member of the Middleburg Community Charter School board of directors for three years.