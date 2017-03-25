Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of March 17, 2017

03/17/2017 – 08:58 a.m 400 Blk. McDaniel Dr. Harassment

The complainant reported being harassed by an individual. The incident is under investigation.

03/17/2017 – 11:01 p.m. Berlin Turnpike @ Hirst Rd. DWI

Justin Millnick, a 32 year old male of Purcellville, was arrested for DWI. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.

03/20/2017 – 08:15 p.m. 500 Blk. Rosemary Ln. Identity Theft

The complainant reported that unauthorized credit accounts were opened in her name and she suspects that her personal financial information had been compromised. The incident is under investigation.

03/21/2017 – 07:38 p.m. 800 Blk. Holly Ln Fraud

A family contacted police to advise that their elderly relative may have unknowingly given out personal information over the phone and her financial information may be compromised. The incident is under investigation and the victim’s bank has been contacted.