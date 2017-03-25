Middleburg Gallery Presents Country Pursuits Exhibit

The Gallery on Madison in Middleburg is presenting an exhibit of Brian Whelan’s (a London Irish painter now settled in Waterford) ) transcriptions of a gallery of paintings by Thomas Gainsborough, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Andrews’ through April 2. The exhibit includes 23 paintings, two masks, two graphics, and nine preparatory drawings.

Whelan became obsessed with Gainsborough’s masterpiece as a student at London’s Royal Academy of Art. From close observation of the painting he produced 42 studies, or variations, as well as a film that Whelan wrote, produced, and directed inspired by the painting. Whelan’s interpretations are meditations on the themes of country life, property ownership, and power relations; themes as resonant in the Virginia Piedmont of the 21st century as rural England in the 18th Century.

The exhibit might be compared to Picasso’s transcription of ‘Las Meninas,’ a series of 58 paintings that the artist was inspired to paint by the Diego Velazquez painting by the same name. That suite of paintings is in Barcelona, and is the only complete series by Picasso that remains together.

The Gallery is located at 9 South Madison Street.