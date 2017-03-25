Purcellville To Offer Car Magnets

The Town of Purcellville, through an initiative of the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC), is excited to announce the release of new stickers and car magnets representing the “brand” of Purcellville. In keeping with the common practice of abbreviating a name, the new brand is bold and simple: PVL. Along with the abbreviation, the new brand includes a marketing tagline: “Loudoun’s Rural Destination.” This brand was voted on by the public through Facebook and Polco, the Town’s online polling portal.

The Town of Purcellville has quickly become known as an ideal location for residents, businesses, and visitors. The Town truly is a destination for families; businesses who wish to start and expand; and visitors who seek to experience the best in shopping, dining, and craft beverages.

Through this branding effort, the Town has created oval car stickers and oval car magnets. With crisp and visible font, these stickers will promote and market Purcellville throughout the region and country.

Oval car stickers are FREE to anyone requesting them. You can pick them up at Town Hall – limit of five per person – and they will be distributed in “New Resident” information packets. Additionally, the stickers will be given to local businesses to distribute at their place of business for free to anyone who would like them.

Oval car magnets are $2 each and can be purchased at Town Hall at the Finance Department customer service window. Magnets will be sold to local businesses at a discount so they can also sell to customers or, at their discretion, give them away as promotional items.

Chris Bledsoe, Council Liaison to EDAC, said, “The new PVL brand for the Town of Purcellville is a great way to quickly and easily show our love for our small Town. We’ve already given away hundreds of stickers, and soon we’ll start seeing them throughout Town and the DC region.”

“I am excited about this new way to market Purcellville to the region,” said Browning Herbert, Chairman of EDAC. “We continue to be a great place to open and grow a business, and we have lots to offer from professional services to retail amenities to breweries and an award-winning distillery. Purcellville is THE place to own a business.”

Join your neighbors in picking up a PVL sticker or magnet today!

Find out more about Purcellville at http://www.purcellvilleva.gov/pvl