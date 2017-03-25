Home » Around Virginia » Currently Reading:

Virginia Schools Kick Off Statewide Campaign To Encourage Safe Teen Driving

March 25, 2017
More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent such crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools are kicking off a statewide teen safety campaign to establish safe driving and passenger safety behaviors among youth and teens.

The campaign, called “Arrive Alive,” focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation. Close to 50 high and middle schools are participating in Arrive Alive, which kicked off March 20 and runs through May 5. During the campaign, students will work in peer-to-peer groups to develop programs and social media messages that influence their peers to be safer on Virginia roadways. Middle schools will focus their campaign on how to be a safe passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist. High schools will focus on preventing such risky driver and passenger behaviors as texting and driving, speeding, driving with too many passengers, not wearing a seat belt, underage drinking and driving, and joy riding or “cruising.”

Statistics from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office show that over the past five years, teen drivers in Virginia were involved in 42,538 crashes during the months from May through August, with 222 of those crashes resulting in a fatality to themselves or other motorists and passengers. During the same five-year period, 130 teens aged 15-20 were killed, 14,727 were injured, and 2,207 were seriously injured in crashes between the months of May and August.  

Throughout Arrive Alive, students at participating schools will develop a creative project for the student body designed to influence change in risky driving behaviors and attitudes. In addition, schools will hold pre-distracted and post-distracted driving checks as students arrive at school to determine the campaign’s impact on reducing distracted driving. Other activities will include wrecked car displays, mock crashes, pledge signing events, attaching “TXT LATER. BUCKLE UP NOW. ARRIVE ALIVE.” cards to prom and graduation corsages and invitations, organizing safety rallies, and other creative messaging and programming.

Middle schools will focus their creative project around good passenger and pedestrian safety habits including seat belt use, bicycle helmet use, and how to be safe when walking and biking in neighborhoods. Middle schools will also complete a variety of safety programs, including pledge banner signings with students promising to be safe passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The effort is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office. In addition, grants from Allstate and State Farm will support prizes and educational incentives and materials. The Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education, a nonprofit charitable organization affiliated with AAA Mid-Atlantic, is providing support for the bike component and prizes for the middle school campaign. WFXR Television in Roanoke is the media sponsor for both the middle and high school campaigns.

Here are tips to help keep teen drivers safe during the high-risk warm weather months:

  • Buckle up every time and in every seating position.
  • Slow down and obey posted speed limits.
  • Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle and obey Virginia’s passenger limitation law for teens. Remember, teens under 18 are only allowed to carry one passenger under age 21 for the first year of licensure unless accompanied by a licensed adult.
  • Drive distraction-free. It’s illegal for teens under 18 to use a cell phone while driving.
  • Drive alcohol and drug-free. Virginia’s Zero Tolerance law makes consuming alcohol or driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol a serious criminal offense for teens under the age of 21.
  • Avoid “cruising” and joy riding with friends. This leads to an increased risk for teen crashes.
  • Obey Virginia’s midnight curfew, which restricts teens under 18 from driving between midnight and 4:00 a.m.
  • Never Drive Drowsy. Never drive if you are sleepy or on medication that causes drowsiness.
  • Celebrate responsibly during prom, graduation, and summer celebrations. Make a commitment to being safe and arriving alive.

Schools Participating in the 2017 YOVASO Arrive Alive Campaign:

High Schools

Alleghany High School, Alleghany Co.
Amherst County High School, Amherst Co.
Blacksburg High School, Montgomery Co.
Bluestone High School, Mecklenburg Co.
Chilhowie High School, Smyth Co.
Colonial Forge High School, Stafford Co.
Eastern Montgomery High School, Montgomery Co.
East Rockingham High School, Rockingham Co.
E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg City
Galax High School, Galax City
Galileo Magnet High School, Danville City
George Wythe High School, Richmond City
Giles High School, Giles Co.
Gretna High School, Pittsylvania Co.
Halifax County High School, Halifax Co.
Heritage High School, Lynchburg City
Hidden Valley High School, Roanoke Co.
James River High School, Botetourt Co.
Jefferson Forest High School, Bedford Co.
Liberty High School, Bedford Co.
Louisa County High School, Louisa Co.
Luray High School, Page Co.
Magna Vista High School, Henry Co.
Narrows High School, Giles Co.
Page County High School, Page Co.
Parkview High School, Mecklenburg Co.
Patriot High School, Prince William Co.
Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte Co.
Stafford High School, Stafford Co.
Staunton River High School, Bedford Co.
Stuarts Draft High School, Augusta Co.
Tazewell High School, Tazewell Co.
William Campbell Combined School, Campbell Co.
William Monroe High School, Greene Co.
Wilson Memorial High School, Augusta Co.
Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth City

Middle Schools

A.G. Wright Middle School, Stafford Co.
Auburn Middle School, Montgomery Co.
Bedford Middle School, Bedford Co.
Cave Spring Middle School, Roanoke Co.
Central Academy Middle School, Botetourt Co.
Dixon-Smith Middle School, Stafford Co.
Drew Middle School, Stafford Co.
Forest Middle School, Bedford Co.
Halifax County Middle School, Halifax Co.
H.H. Poole Middle School, Stafford Co.
Hidden Valley Middle School, Roanoke Co.
Louisa County Middle School, Louisa Co.
Page County Middle School, Page Co.
Read Mountain Middle School, Botetourt Co.
Shawsville Middle School, Montgomery Co.
Staunton River Middle School, Bedford Co.
Tazewell Middle School, Tazewell Co.
Thomas H. Henderson Middle School, Richmond City
William Monroe Middle School, Greene Co.

