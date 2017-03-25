Nighttime Lane Closures on the Dulles Toll Road

On Monday, March 27, through Wednesday, March 29, night time lane closures will take place on the eastbound Dulles International Airport Access Highway (DIAAH) between the Route 28 overpass and the Centreville Road bridge for the installation of an overhead sign. Between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 20 minute stoppages will occur. More detailed information follows below:

Eastbound DIAAH, Monday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 29, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

A single right lane closure on the eastbound DIAAH will begin at 7:00 p.m. from mile marker 1.5 to mile marker 2.3.

On Thursday, March 30, 20 minute stoppages will occur on the eastbound DIAAH between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

All lanes will be reopened to traffic by 5:00 a.m. each morning.

On Monday, March 27 through March 31, night time lane closures will take place on the westbound Dulles International Airport Access Highway (DIAAH) and Dulles Toll Road (DTR) between the Route 28 and Monroe Street overpasses for the installation of several overhead signs. Between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on March 31 and April 1, 20 minute stoppages will occur. More detailed information follows below:

Westbound DIAAH, March 27 through March 31, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

A single right lane closure on westbound DIAAH will begin at 7:00 p.m. from mile marker 3.3 to mile marker 1.9 (from just west of the Monroe Street overpass to 7/10 mile before the Route 28 overpass).

On Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 between midnight and 5:00 a.m., several 20 minute stoppages will occur.

All lanes will be reopened to traffic by 5:00 a.m.

Westbound DTR, Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

A single left lane closure on the westbound DTR will begin at 7:00 p.m. near mile marker 3.4 (near the Monroe Street overpass), and will transition to a double left lane closure at 10:00 p.m.

At least two lanes of through traffic will be maintained on the westbound DTR.

All lanes will be reopened to traffic by 5:00 a.m.