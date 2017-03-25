Fatal Crash on 15 under Investigation

A Virginia man lost his life after a head-on collision on Route 15 Wednesday morning near Lucketts.

Around 5:50 a.m., the driver of a 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound when he crossed over the center line of Route 15 south of Montresor Road. The truck collided with the driver of a northbound 2013 Subaru Impreza.

The driver of the Subaru lost his life at the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck declined treatment from rescue at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

More details will be released as they become available.