Sterling Library Moving To New Location

Sterling Library’s current location, 120 Enterprise St., Sterling, will close beginning Saturday, March 25, to prepare for the opening of the new Sterling Library on Saturday, April 15.

Patrons can return library materials using the drop box at the new location, 22330 S. Sterling Boulevard.

The new library includes expanded space for library programs and community meetings; study rooms; adult, teen and children’s reading and learning spaces; and increased access to public computers. It will also include a dedicated “maker space” where children, teens and adults can learn to use a variety of equipment, including a recording studio, 3D printers, and sewing machines.

The new Sterling Library will also have extended opening hours. It will be the first Loudoun County library branch to be open both Friday and Saturday evenings until 9:00 p.m. It will also be open on Sunday.