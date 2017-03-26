LCSO Investigates a Fatal Crash in Purcellville

A Virginia man lost his life Saturday evening when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree on Silcott Springs Road near Woodmar Farm Drive.

Around 6:15 p.m., a motorcyclist was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson southbound on Silcott Springs Road when he lost control and struck a tree. After the collision, the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Craig D. Morrision, 44, of Purcellville. Morrison lost his life as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator J. McClintic at 703-777-1021.