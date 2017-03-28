McAuliffe Vetoes LaRock’s Public Assistance Eligibility Legislation  

On March 28, Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed Del. Dave LaRock’s (R-33) House Bill 2092, which would have required any applicant for public assistance to undergo a full review of death records, incarceration status, employment status, lottery winnings, and all income.

Recently, an Arlington woman was arrested on four counts of welfare fraud for collecting over $100,000 in benefits – all while her husband was earning $1.5 million per year as an attorney in D.C.

This anti-fraud initiative would have helped ensure that all individuals applying for welfare benefits qualify by requiring the local director or commissioner to use existing databases to verify each applicant’s eligibility for public assistance by checking their identity, income, assets, death records, lottery winnings, and correctional status.

Other states where this effort has been made exposed a significant number of ineligible enrollees. For example, Illinois in 2010 audited their Medicaid program and found over 14,000 deceased people on Medicaid rolls. Arkansas in 2014 took a look at their Medicaid rolls and found three percent were ineligible.

LaRock stated, “The savings to Virginia taxpayers would be significant, and this initiative demonstrates my commitment to responsible management of taxpayer dollars by rooting out and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. Gov. McAuliffe’s veto is very disappointing. His administration did not speak in opposition to the bill, or offer any constructive ideas to improve it. The legislation was introduced on January 10th, and was placed in Conference Committee on February 23, so the Governor and his staff had ample time to make suggestions. I will continue to work on preventing welfare fraud so that taxpayer money is prioritized for those in true need.”

