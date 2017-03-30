Loudoun Valley Student Injured In Fall From Water Tower (Updated)

Update 10:50 a.m. – According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:38 a.m. a student from Loudoun Valley High School entered the Purcellville water tower property by climbing a secured fence. School security and a school resource officer had become aware of the incident while it was taking place.

LCSO states that the student then scaled the water tower, and fell from approximately 20 ft. onto a grassy area. The student was airlifted from Hamilton to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The extent of the student’s injuries is unclear at this time.

Residents can expect a police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

9:30 a.m. – Emergency rescue personnel have been called to the Purcellville water tower in response to an incident involving a Loudoun Valley High School student.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as details become available.