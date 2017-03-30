Home » Sports » Currently Reading:

WLVBC Dominates

March 30, 2017 by Contributor

U16 CrossfireWLVBC U16 Team Crossfire competed in the Baltimore Elite Invitational on March 25, 2017. Team Crossfire went 8-0 in pool play, reaching the Gold Bracket Finals. Crossfire ended in second place after a very hard fought three set match 25-18, 18-25 and 18-20. A hard fought silver finish.

Pictured l-r Back Row: Assistant Coach Bryan Koons, Taylor Gryder, Maddy Davis, Katherine McCauley, Sydney “Big Syd” Johnston, Suzanne Tunder, head Coach Judd.Front: Lauren McCloskey, Hailey Walcott, Shelby Koons, Spencer Toohill

U14 WarriorsWLVBC U14 Warriors played in the MVSA 14’s Invitational on Saturday, March 25, 2017, . The Warriors reached the Silver Bracket Finals, losing a tough 3-set match 26-24, 11-25 and 10-15 and coming in second.

Pictured l-r Back Row: Jamie Prack, Maile Cassidy, Elsa Higbie, Grace Fields, Kayleigh Grady Front: Bridget Conlon, Logan Johnson, Lili Williams, Anita Kau. Not pictured: Head Coach Maureen Thomas

Current Print Issue:
