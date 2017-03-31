Incident at Loudoun Valley Community Center – All Clear

Purcellville Police were called to the Loudoun Valley Community Center for two suspicious people who had left the property. The two people a male and female in their early to mid-50’s had walked into the child care area of the community center. The female was saying odd things and appeared to be in a mental crisis. The staff escorted the people off of the property.

There was no danger to any of the children and the people left without incident. As a precaution the community center contacted nearby schools to make them aware. Police checked the area butthe couple were not located.

If you see any suspicious activity, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Number at 703-777-1021 who will dispatch a Purcellville Police Officer to your location. For emergency situations, please call 911.