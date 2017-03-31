Update on March 30 Purcellville Water Tower Incident and Security Measures

From Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser’s social media page: “Yesterday morning a student from Loudoun Valley High School climbed over the barbed wire fence that surrounds the water tower on Maple Avenue, used the telecom cabling to elevate himself about 20 feet up the tower, then fell to the ground. Since the water tower was erected in 1985, the town has not had any security breaches. The security measures that are in place prevented the student from continued access up the tower. We are working with telecom providers to assess any damages and to determine any need to improve security measures to prevent this from happening again.

Thankful for the quick thinking and response of the Loudoun Valley High School faculty and our first responders. We are grateful the student’s injuries were not serious, and the outpouring of support is what we have come to expect from the Purcellville community.”