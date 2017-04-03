Virginia Gold Cup Returns on May 6

Horse racing, spring fashions and Virginia hospitality highlight DC’s premier spring event

One of the nation’s oldest and largest steeplechase event celebrates its 92nd anniversary this year on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Great Meadow in The Plains.

After great success with pari-mutuel betting, the perk continues for race goers to enjoy on-site. Ever since the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association elected not to extend their contract with Colonial Downs, a race track in New Kent, the Virginia Gold Cup (and the International Gold Cup in October) has now become the only venue in Northern Virginia to offer sanctioned betting, so bring your cash as betting is not allowed with credit cards.

But the event is not all about horse racing. As one of the Washington, D.C. region’s largest and oldest outdoor events, more than 65,000 people come out in their race-day finest to socialize and entertain. The fashion at the event has become as popular with a variety of hats and a fiercely competitive hat contest. Celebrity judges will decide whose hats are the most impressive in the day’s hat contest. There is also an equally competitive tailgate contest with prizes for the top three winners.

The Gold Cup’s long-standing tradition beckons to national celebrities, local VIPs, DC politicians as well as visitors from around the world. Characterized by lavish tailgate spreads, sleek thoroughbreds and exciting hoof-pounding competition, many companies have capitalized on what the day has to offer by getting involved with sponsorships, purchasing tents to entertain, and some actually end up doing business there.

Steeplechase and flat racing offer a fast-action sport in a refined social setting and, at the Gold Cup, some of the best horses and jockeys compete over hurdles, timber and on the flat. Held every year on the first Saturday in May, the Virginia Gold Cup enjoys a spectacular setting in the heart of Virginia’s horse country with the Blue Ridge Mountains serving as the backdrop. It is Virginia’s answer to the Kentucky Derby.

The 92nd Annual Running of the Virginia Gold Cup will take place Saturday, May 6, at Great Meadow in The Plains. Gates open at 10 a.m. with pre-race entertainment starting at 11:30 a.m. with the Jack Russell Terrier Races. Opening ceremony performances at noon include the national anthem performed by Angela Knight and the color guard presented by the St. Andrew’s Society Pipes and Drums. The first of eight horse races will be underway at 12:30 p.m. The Virginia Gold Cup Race, presented by MGM National Harbor, is the fifth race and takes place at 3:30 p.m. The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live at 6:34 p.m. General admission car passes are $100 (allows entry of car and up to six occupants). Tickets are available at area Harris Teeter stores and discounted with a Harris Teeter VIC card.

Call 540-347-2612 for additional information or visit the web site at www.vagoldcup.com.

The 2017 Virginia Gold Cup Races are presented by M.C. Dean, Hogan Lovells, the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, the Virginia Thoroughbred Association and MGM National Harbor.

Photo: Isabel Karek