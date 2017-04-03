Loudoun Seeks Public Input on Design of Skate Plaza at Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park

Loudoun County is holding a public meeting regarding the design of a skate plaza planned for Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Madison Trust Elementary School, 42380 Creighton Road in Ashburn.

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and the Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure, in conjunction with architect Lose & Associates, Inc. and contractor Wally Hollyday Skate Parks, will host the meeting.

The meeting represents the primary opportunity for input from community members regarding features they would like included in the design. It will feature a presentation of project parameters and case-study design examples, as well as an interactive discussion.

The future Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park is located on a 257-acre parcel bisected by Evergreen Mills Road in Aldie and Ashburn. The park’s master plan includes historic Hanson House, administrative facilities, pavilions, restrooms, concessions, rectangular and diamond athletic fields, tennis courts, a basketball court, an 18-hole disc golf course, playgrounds, a skate plaza, a nature center, a lodge and corresponding trails, roads and parking lots.

More information about the meeting is available by emailing prcs@loudoun.gov or by calling 703-777-0343.