Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of March 12, 2017

03/12/2017 – 02:41 p.m 400 Blk. Rockburn Ct. Attempt to Locate

Purcellville Police were contacted by another police agency to attempt to locate an individual that was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Melanie Karnes, a 30 year old female of Purcellville, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held.

03/23/2017 – 02:50 p.m. 700 Blk. E. Main St. Shoplifting

A business reported that a subject had shoplifted property from the store. Surveillance video was provided to the police and the individual has been identified and charges are pending.

03/24/2017 – 11:09 p.m. Harry Byrd Highway @ Berlin Turnpike Narcotics Violation

A police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was determined that the occupants were in possession of narcotics. The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

03/26/2017 – 12:35 p.m. 600 Blk. E “G” St. Verbal Threat

The complainant reported that an individual had made verbal threats. The incident is under investigation.

03/27/2017 – 06:20 p.m. 600 Blk. Dominion Terrace Runaway

A family member reported their juvenile daughter as a runaway. The juvenile was located a short time later and returned home. Child Protective Services were contacted to provide services to the family.

03/28/2017 – 04:45 p.m. 100 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Fraud

A bank contacted police on behalf of a customer that had fraudulent activity on their account. The incident is under investigation.

03/29/2017 – 07:49 p.m. 600 Blk. Greysands Ln. Larceny from Auto

The victim reported that a handgun had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle. The victim stated that the handgun had been kept in the glovebox and had been stored for quite some time and only recently noticed it missing. The handgun was entered into a nationwide police database as stolen. The incident is under investigation.